Hotline established in Tibet region between India and China

BEIJING (Agencies): The armed forces of the PRC and India have established a hotline in the Tibet region to strengthen border relations.

“The hotline has been established between the Indian army in Kongra La (North Sikkim) and the People’s Liberation Army of China in the town of Kamba (Tibet Autonomous Region) to further strengthen the spirit of confidence and good relations at the border”, – reads the statement of the Indian Ministry of Defense, published on the website of the government information bureau.

It is noted that the event coincided with the anniversary of the formation of the People’s Liberation Army of China.

Field commanders from both countries’ armies were present at the event, according to a statement.