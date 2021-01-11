House Democrats introduce impeachment charge against Trump

WASHINGTON (Axios): House Democrats on Monday introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting a mob of his supporters to violence to prevent certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Why it matters: With less than two weeks left in his presidency, Trump faces a second impeachment, catalyzed by a monthslong campaign to baselessly discredit the results of the 2020 election — which ultimately led to a lethal attack on the nation’s capital.

Where it stands: Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who introduced the measure, said on Twitter that Democrats have enough votes to pass the article through the House.

What they’re saying: Democrats accuse Trump of engaging in “insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. as defined in the 14th Amendment, which prohibits any such person from “holding any office” if the Senate convicts him.

Trump had encouraged those at the “March for Trump” protest to march to the Capitol, prior to the attack.

Two hours into the siege, Trump urged his supporters “to go home,” adding: “We love you. You’re very special. … I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace.”

Yes, but: The likelihood of conviction in the Senate is dubious, despite some Republican lawmakers saying they would consider it.

Flashback: Some of Trump’s allies, including Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), backed away from the president’s wishes to throw out Electoral College votes for Biden as Congress prepared to certify the result.

What to watch: The House is expected to vote later this week, possibly as soon as Wednesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said. The vote would put House Republicans on the record for a second time.