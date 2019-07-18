House fire kills four persons in Khairpur

F.P. Report

KHAIRPUR: As many as four persons, including three women and a minor girl, were burnt to death when fire broke out in a house situated in Khairpur on Wednesday.

According to details, fire broke out a house in Kolaab area of Khairpur due to which roof of the house collapsed, burying eight persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Rescue teams retrieved four dead bodied from the rubble and rescued four persons in injured condition. Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.