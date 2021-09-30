House job doctors and hospital mafia

Currently, a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar is hearing a case filed by Dr Umar and Dr Irfan over payment of less than the stipulated stipend by their respective hospital. The top Court ordered the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to submit details regarding payment of stipends in hospitals and respective laws within a week. According to reports, the court expressed annoyance over the unsatisfactory reply of the Director Legal PMC. The Chief Justice expressed displeasure over non implementation of section 27 of PMC act-2020 by Pakistan Medical Commission. The Chief Justice was of the view that the commission had submitted a bundle of documents, but the basic question was not being answered. A private hospital’s Counsel informed the court that the PMC Act-2020 has empowered the federal and provincial governments to fix a monthly stipend for house job doctors. According to counsel, Rs 43,000 monthly stipend for house job doctors was set by the private hospital itself. However, the PMC’s counsel said that the federal and provincial governments did not fix any stipend for doctors on house jobs.

The issue of nonpayment or payment of a scanty amount as stipend to the house job doctors is an acute problem over the last several years. Earlier, a house doctor of a private medical college raised a case with former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar during his visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in 2019. During the hearing of the case, the former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered that house job Doctors should be paid equal to a fresh Doctor about fifty to sixty thousand per month and private Medical and Dental Colleges must pay the house job Doctors equal to the public medical colleges. According to reports, PMC had issued directives to private Medical and Dental Colleges and health secretaries of all provinces to implement the order of the apex court. Another case of less payment was heard by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) during 2019 in which a house job Doctor of private hospital filed a petition against the hospital for paying Rs. 43000 as monthly stipend, whereas the public sector hospitals in Peshawar were paying more than fifty thousand to their house job Doctors. During the hearing, the PHC ordered the private medical colleges/ hospitals to pay stipends to their house job doctors equal to Public sector hospitals.

The house job is like an internship during which a student undergoes a practical phase of his professional education in a Real-time environment, whereas public and private teaching hospitals use the services of a House job doctor as an alternative of general duty doctor. Although, the concerned hospital gets full services of a regular doctor from a house job doctor but usually intends to pay him less or no stipends for his services. Apparently, this discrimination is being done by the private hospitals which use the services of house job doctors but not ready to pay their stipends on different pretexts.

In fact, hospitals have transformed into business hubs, with the sole aim of profit generation instead of patient’s health or professional prestige. Materialism has influenced our society so much that both doctors and hospitals aim at collection of wealth instead of service to humanity.