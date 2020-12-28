House to vote on increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 per person

Fadel Allassan

WASHINGTON DC: The House will vote on Monday on a standalone measure to increase direct payments from its coronavirus relief package to $2,000 per person, up from the $600 checks that Congress had previously approved.

The big picture: President Donald Trump finally signed the $900 billion coronavirus relief package on Sunday night, having held off for days after demanding that Congress increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000. Democrats are in favor of boosting the payments, but the vote could test Trump’s post-election sway over Republicans.

The state of play: House Republicans last week blocked an effort by House Democrats to pass $2,000 stimulus checks via unanimous consent.

Monday’s measure, which will force Republicans to go on the record on whether they support Trump’s demand, requires a two-thirds majority to pass.

If it does pass, the measure will head to the Republican-controlled Senate for a vote on Tuesday. Senate GOP leadership has signaled opposition to increasing the size of the checks.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said that no Democrat in his chamber will oppose the increase. (Axios)