Housefull 4 continues its steady run at the box-office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Housefull 4 hit the theatres on October 25 this year. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hedge. Directed by Farhad Samjhi, the film is a comedy-drama that takes you on a journey of situational comic sequences.

On the opening day, the film earned Rs 19.08 crore (Friday), followed by Rs 18.81 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.33 crore on Sunday and Rs 34.56 crore on Monday making the grand total a whopping Rs 87.78 crore.

The film has shown a big jump in its collections on Monday, which is great news for the makers as the film is doing well on weekdays as well. With a holiday falling on Monday, the business of the film increased by leaps and bounds. Keep watching this space for everything Bollywood.