Housing Scheme reference: Asif Khawaja’s son appears before NAB

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Asad Asif, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif, on Tuesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Sindh Cantt Housing Scheme corruption case.

Asad Asif appeared before NAB in Lahore where he was given a questionnaire. On forgetting to bring the records, NAB ordered him to bring records along in his next hearing.

Masarrat Asif, wife of Khawaja Asif, did not appear before NAB on which the anti-graft watch dogs ordered her to appear next time.

According to the sources, the suspects are accused with receiving millions of dollars in the name of Cantt Housing Scheme. NAB started the probe on the plea of victims who suspected them of committing fraud.

Earlier, anti-graft watchdogs summoned Khawaja Asif’s wife, Mussarat Asif, and son, Khawaja Asad, for interrogation of alleged corruption case in Cantt Housing Scheme, Sialkot.

According to details, former Sialkot Mayor Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar has also been summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog as well and all the accused have been alleged of embezzlement of funds in the Housing Scheme.