Housing societies and food security

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shahid Karim has stressed the need for a halt to the acquisition of agricultural land to build housing societies. While addressing a session on Climate Change and Flood Security in Pakistan, the honorable judge said that he stopped the acquisition of agricultural land in the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) case because valuable agricultural land was being acquired for building a housing society on the plea of an old colonial law. Furthermore, he categorically mentioned in the verdict that food security is the national security in the contemporary world.

The real estate and house societies are the most lucrative businesses in Pakistan, those usually bought agricultural or arid land near cities at lower rates or grab the government’s land to launch a new project. There are countless housing projects that had been launched by the land mafia without the completion of legal formalities, provision of basic utilities including electricity, water, and gas, and essential amenities such as schools, playgrounds, parks, mosques, and green areas. While people are suffering due to their misconduct and are unable to get electricity water and gas connections due to legal issues.

On other hand, this giant is rapidly swallowing up costly agricultural fields and reducing green land across the country. According to reports, there are 142 illegal housing societies in Federal Capital while the number of illegal housing projects in the country would be in the thousands. The federal and Provincial governments are not interested in controlling this mafia because a majority of parliamentarians are directly involved in real estate businesses. The recent scandal of the Rawalpindi ring road exposed several cabinet members involved in the illegal extension of the ring road project.

Although the honorable judge has sensitized the nation that now food security directly undermines national security, however, the government leaders have not accepted his verdict so far. The politicians are searching for national security in political reunion while Generals yet perceive it in lethal arsenals. In fact, national security has been entrenched in diverse fields, and negligence in any sector can bring disaster to the nations.