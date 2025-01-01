Houthi spokesperson: US-Houthi ceasefire deal does not include Israel

DUBAI (Reuters): A ceasefire deal between Yemen’s Houthis and the United States does not include operations against Israel “in any way, shape or form,” the group’s chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters on Wednesday.

Abdulsalam statement came after Israeli military reported on Wednesday that it had intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle(UAV) launched from the east.

The US and the Houthis agreed a ceasefire, mediators announced, saying the deal would ensure “freedom of navigation” in the Red Sea where the Houthis have attacked shipping for months.

The agreement comes after President Donald Trump announced that the US would end attacks against the Houthis after they agreed to stop harassing ships, though he made no direct mention of recent attacks on ally Israel.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Tuesday said that “following recent discussions and contacts… with the aim of de-escalation, efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides”.

“Neither side will target the other… ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping” in the Red Sea, he added in a statement.

At the White House, Trump said the Houthis had “capitulated” after a seven-week US bombing campaign that left 300 dead, according to an AFP tally of Huthi figures.

The Houthis’ political leader Mahdi al-Mashat did not comment on the accord but promised a “painful” response to deadly Israeli strikes in retaliation for missile fire at Israel’s main airport.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdelsalam told Al-Masirah television channel that any US action would garner a response. “If the American enemy resumes its attacks, we will resume our strikes,” he said.

“The real guarantee for the accord is the dark experience that the United States has had in Yemen,” he added.

Mashat said attacks on Israel, the United States’ main ally in the region, “will continue” and go “beyond what the Israeli enemy can withstand”.

The Houthi have been attacking Israel and merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since late 2023, saying they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.