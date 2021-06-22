Houthis launch drone toward Saudia

RIYADH (Agencies): Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi militia toward the southern city of Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition confirmed in a statement.

The coalition confirmed that the Iran-backed Houthis continue its attempts to target civilians and civilian objects. It also coalition stressed that it takes operational measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure objects from hostile attempts.

The latest attack on Tuesday comes two days after Saudi Arabia’s air defenses destroyed six armed drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the kingdom, bringing the total it intercepted during the day to 17.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a post published on his Twitter page on Tuesday that Yemeni air defense forces had used a domestically-developed surface-to-air missile to shoot down the unmanned aerial vehicle that was on an espionage mission in the skies of al-Mushajah area in the Sirwah district.

The Boeing Insitu ScanEagle is a small, long-endurance, low-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) built by Insitu, a subsidiary of Boeing, and is used for reconnaissance.

A day earlier, the media bureau of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement released a video of Yemeni air defense forces intercepting and shooting down the same type of unmanned aerial vehicle with a surface-to-air missile over the Sirwah district.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the frontier in the more than six-year-old Yemen war.