How Big is the Universe?

Zahra Naqvi

The universe is sum total of all matters and energy that exists or has been existed both in space and time. The universe is also defined as “The totality of everything that exists, including all matter, energy, the planets, stars galaxies and the content of interglacial space”.

According to Stephen Hawking: “The problem of the origin of the universe is a bit like the old question: which came first the chicken or the egg”.

Once it was understood that the universe had beginning, scientist began to ask: “how did it come into existence and what existed before it?” Most scientists believe that the answer of the first question is that the universe sprang into existence from a singularity (a term which is used to describe regions of space that defy the laws of physics). The second part of the question; what existed before the big bang has bewildered scientist. By definition, nothing existed prior to the beginning, but that creates more questions than answers. For instance, nothing created prior to the big bang, what cause singularity to be created in the first place?

Once the singularity was created (however it happened), it began to expand through a process called “inflation”. Scientist believe that the universe was initially so hot and dense that even elementary particles like protons and neutrons could not exist. Instead different types of matter and anti-matter, collided together, creating pure energy. But as the universe cooled up during the first few minutes, protons and neutrons began to form. Then slowly overtime these protons, neutrons and electrons came together to form hydrogen and small amounts of helium. During the billions of years that followed, stars, planets and galaxies formed to create the universe as we see it today.

The universe is undoubtedly a big place. But just how big is it?

Stars change color as they age, and based on that color, scientists can estimate how much energy, and light, those stars give off. Two stars that have the same energy and brightness aren’t going to appear the same from Earth if one of those stars is much further away. The further one will naturally appear dimmer. Scientists can compare a star’s actual brightness with what we see from Earth and use that difference to calculate how far away the star is? The Sun is one of hundreds of billions of stars in the Milky Way, which is one of at least two trillion galaxies in the universe. Many of the stars in our galaxy have planets.

The size of the universe is somewhat difficult to define. According to the general theory of relativity, far regions of space may never interact with ours even in the lifetime of the universe due to the finite speed of light and the ongoing expansion of space. For example, radio messages sent from Earth may never reach some regions of space, even if the universe were to exist forever space may expand faster than light can traverse it.