How China’s tech giants & intel services work together

WASHINGTON DC: (Axios): China’s tech giants are using their big data analytics capabilities to process data pilfered by Beijing’s intelligence services, U.S. officials told me for an article in Foreign Policy.

The big picture: Beij-ing’s ability and willingness to press Chinese firms into service to assist with surveillance and national security aims is a central piece in the U.S.’ growing ideological and technological clashes with China.

What they’re saying: “Chinese technology companies play a key role in processing this bulk data and making it useful for China’s intelligence services,” said William Evanina, the U.S.’ top counterintelligence official.

“The companies they are using are portraying themselves as large, legitimate, multinationals that have footprints across jurisdictions,” said a former national security official. “These are not simply tiny little … defense contractors working inside China. They are major multinationals with footprints all over the world.”

How it works: The Chinese tech giants don’t have a choice in the matter — they are compelled by Chinese law to assist Beijing’s spy agencies, say U.S. officials.

That includes using their data-processing capabilities to help sift through vast tranches of potential intelligence when Beijing’s national security agencies demand it.

The companies then promptly return the “conditioned,” or worked-up, data to the government, say U.S officials.

Yes, but: The relationship between the tech giants and China’s spy services can still be tense. “The private companies are hostages to it,” a former counterintelligence executive said. “Arguments ensue.”

“Sometimes, U.S. intelligence officials would learn about ‘pissed-off employees’ at Chinese companies upset about ‘doing extra work’ on behalf of Chinese intelligence,” the former executive said. “But they were obligated to comply.”