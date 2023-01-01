How did wheat production go well despite rains and hailstorms?

Munir Shaheen

As soon as the rain, strong winds, and hail subsided a little, the farmers started the process of harvesting wheat. It is a blessing that the wheat has not been damaged so much due to the hailstorm as we were thinking.

This year, wheat has been cultivated on 1.2% less area than last year, totaling to 16.1 million hectares in 2023. Punjab gives importance to the cultivation of wheat, as the most wheat is cultivated in Punjab as compared to other provinces in Pakistan.

The institutions were given the target of 2.79 million hectares in Sindh, 2.22 million hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 1.36 million hectares in Balochistan, which were achieved.

At the time when the rains started, the wheat stalks were full of grains and the crop needed cool weather, which nature provided in the form of rain.

Due to the constant temperature below 25 degrees Celsius, wheat developed vigorously, and its weight continued to increase. According to a survey, our wheat was not significantly damaged by rains and hailstorms. Even if there is any wind, due to the good harvest, that loss will not be seen, nor can it be counted. If we estimate the loss due to rains and hailstorms, even if we estimate 5-6%, it is best. Even if we consider the increase in wheat production due to the weather equal to the loss, we cannot say that the wheat crop has been in a loss.

According to a survey that has collected data from different areas of Punjab, wheat production ranges from 35 maunds per acre to 60 maunds per acre, despite the constant shortage of fertilizers. If we take an average of 35 to 40 maunds per acre, our production target is clearly fulfilled. Now let’s take a look at the hype that is being created in the media. Some are saying that the production has decreased, while others are saying that it has increased by 15% compared to last year. They have to prepare by propagandizing ahead of time.

The business mafia included in our ruling class tries to import wheat from Ukraine or any other country every year because it benefits them. They cannot take the position that wheat should be imported from outside, otherwise, there is a fear of food shortage in the country. Afghan trade is also an issue of ours, and we want to help our Afghan brothers in the form of wheat, which is a very good thing. But if the price of wheat in the states of Russia is higher than that of Pakistan, then our wheat starts to be sold in the states of Russia under the pretext of Afghan trade.

Thus, the shortage of wheat and flour is created in Pakistan. The disadvantage of this is that the wheat of our country is bought at cheap prices from the farmers and sold at high prices in the states of Russia, and then the people of Pakistan buy defective and expensive wheat from Ukraine. This trend is harmful to the farmers who sell wheat at cheap prices.