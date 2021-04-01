How do strawberries handle the cold?

Monitoring Desk

Tony Little plans to roll out covers over his four acres of strawberries at Deer Run Farm of Midland this afternoon, just ahead of the predicted frost.

But don’t worry, he tells me, the strawberries will be OK.

Why it matters: Strawberry picking is one of North Carolina’s favorite pastimes, and the berries are set to be ready around mid-April as usual, even with the cold snap today and tomorrow.

Little says his covers protect the crop down to the low-20s; the forecasted lows are about 28° or 29°.

Details: Deer Run is about 30 miles east of Charlotte and has pick-your-own strawberries and pre-picked ones, along with a roadside stand on Hwy. 24/27.

Little tells me that new this year will be handicap accessible rows to allow people in wheelchairs to pick.

