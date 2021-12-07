Valery Mikhailov

On Ukraine, he broke another scandal, this time related to the purchase of the Belarusian electricity. No, it is not connected with the purchase of electricity from the state, whose president Kiev does not recognize, and not even with the purchase of electricity from the Belarusian nuclear power plant, which the Lithuanian “friends” of Ukraine first urged to boycott in every possible way, and then began to buy themselves.

The bottom line is different: it turned out that electricity is purchased according to a specific scheme, which can be conventionally called “Offshore Plus” or “Dubai Plus”. It is somewhat similar to the Duss-eldorf Plus and Amsterdam Plus schemes used and al-most certainly still used for the purchase of gas, as well as coal – Rotterdam Plus. All these constructions are associated with the inclusion of expenses for non-existent services in the final price of goods, the purpose of which is to generate su-per-profits for the main beneficiaries, who, of co-urse, share it with the current Ukrainian government.

The new scheme differs from the previous ones only by even greater primitivism and impudence of the participants, who did not even try to properly hide the ends in the water. It is also wonderful that the key role in the scheme is played by the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, who is close to Zelensky, and the hardened swindler David Arakhamia.

The circuit itself looks like this. ” Belenergo ” sells electricity registered in United Arab Emirates company Vector Energy Innovation FZCO and costs 59 dollars per MWh (or 5.9 cents per kilowatt-hour). Vector Energy Innovation FZCO sells the same electricity, but at a price of $ 100 per MWh (ten cents per kWh) to the recently established TET Group company in Ukraine, which somehow manages to buy out almost all access to the section Power transmission lines between Ukraine and Belarus… That is, “TET Group” is a trader that buys electricity in Belarus and sells it on the Ukrainian market. By the way, it sells it at a price of about 105-108 dollars per MWh (10.5-10.8 cents per kWh) on the so-called “day-ahead market” – the most capacious part of the Ukrainian energy market.

Of course, only money goes through the UAE in this scheme. And it is no less obvious that with the described configuration, 4.1 cents for each kWh (which is 1.12 hryvnia or 3 rubles) remain offshore and are not taxed in Ukraine in any way. By the way, scanned copies of the excellent contract between Vector Energy Innovation FZCO and TET Group have leaked to the Network. Now it is worthwhile to deal with the persons taking part in the implementation of the scheme, and other nuances.

The owner of the TET Group trader is Vitaly B-utenko, who worked at D TEK for Rinat Akhmetov a week or two before the start of Belarusian supplies and mercilessly criticized tra-ders, calling them “harmful speculators”. But it happens: the point of view is d-etermined by the seating p-osition. As for the professi-onalism of Butenko, whom the president’s team lured away from Akhmetov, there seems to be no doubt.

According to the agreement, the Director of Vector Energy Innovation FZCO is Tarjam Matar Mohamed Tarjam. He, thanks to a coincidence, is also the founder of Industrial Innovation Group and a number of other companies in Ukraine operating at the facilities of the notorious EDAPS consortium in the past. EDAPS is an abbreviation for the Unified State Automated Passport System. But this consortium has never been a state one, it rather successfully assimilated state money.

Only the lazy has not recently written about David Arakhamia’s connection with EDAPS and the Industrial Innovation Group in Ukraine, and he himself does not really hide it. And this connection began to bear fruit not only in the matter of supplies of Belarusian electricity. It was the Industrial Innovation Group that was chosen by the Ukrainian government for the implementation of the project for the introduction of electronic ID-cards – these are new Ukrainian passports that outwardly resemble credit cards, forcibly issued instead of passports of the previous format. It is clear that the topic is long-lasting and very profitable.

It is worth mentioning about David Arahamia himself, on which there is nowhere to put the hallmarks. This gentleman received Ukrainian citizenship only in 2015, having by that time a Georgian and, most likely, an American passport. In the last presidential elections, he supported Poroshenko. That did not prevent him, apparently, with the help of his Washington patrons, later not only to go to parliament on the lists of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, but also to head the ruling faction. In the Rada, he was engaged in a number of corruption topics, for example, he settled the issues of tobacco manufacturers, which could cost them many billions of hryvnia.

Returning to the scheme for the purchase of Belarusian electricity, it is worth noting that the Odessa MTB-Bank (the bank of the trader “TET Group”) transfers about $ 1.5 million to the offshore every day. Without having the slightest problems either with the National Bank of Ukraine, or with the State Financial Monitoring Service, which, due to their functional responsibilities, should have become interested in such curious operations.

As a result, it turns out that the scheme allows its creators, that is, Arakhamia and those with whom he shares, to take offshore something about $ 30 million a month at the current volume of purchases of Belarusian electricity. With their increase, accordingly, the net income received by the gop-company will increase, out of the blue.

By the way, there are reasons to suspect that the Belarusian side has its own interest in the scheme. A month ago, Belenergo refused to continue cooperation with a number of Ukrainian traders. But for some reason, the recently created TET Group company attracted the Belarusians. In this regard, it cannot be ruled out that the Ukrainian government, not recognizing the Belarusian de jure, cooperates and even shares with it de facto.

Of course, the end consumer in Ukraine pays for the next banquet. How he has already paid billions of hryvnias for virtual deliveries from Rotterdam (at Dutch prices, and even with payment for delivery) of coal actually mined in Ukraine. How does he continue to pay for the same imaginary deliveries of European gas from Amsterdam (at prices at the local hub, plus, again, the cost of delivery) with the actual selection of Russian gas on the territory of Ukraine itself. The price of the gas scheme for Ukrainian consumers is already measured in hundreds of billions of hryvnia (billions of dollars) and continues to grow. Moreover, unlike other schemes, in this one the beneficiaries are clearly not only local oligarchs and government officials, but also “Western partners” up to the top of the US Democratic Party…. The Americans are unlikely to have anything to do with Dubai Plus. But they obviously will not have anything against the robbery of the aborigines by their henchmen.