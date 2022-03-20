How Europe solves problem of refugees from Ukraine

Lydia Misnik

A number of European countries have faced both financial and reputational problems due to the admission of refugees from Ukraine. Some countries are running out of money pledged for Ukrainian migrants, some are having difficulty moving them. Politicians are beginning to say that the European Union was not ready for the influx of refugees, which was discussed even before the start of Russia’s special operation.

Refugees from Ukraine continue to move to Europe due to the situation in their homeland, where a Russian military special operation is taking place. Already on March 15, the UN reported about 3 million refugees who left the country since February 24. In Europe, they are already preparing for the fact that the number of refugees will reach 4 million people. According to French President Macron, the influx of Ukrainian refugees in the near future will become the most serious challenge for Europe in recent decades. Meanwhile, European countries have already begun to experience problems due to increased migration.

Germany

On March 14, Germany appealed to Poland with a request to suspend the departure of trains with Ukrainian refugees.

“We were contacted by the German Ministry of the Interior, and we were asked if we could stop special tr-ains that go to Germany, be-cause a bottleneck has alre-ady formed there,” Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland Pawel Shefernaker said on TVN.

The “bottleneck” is the limited bandwidth. Accor-ding to Schaefernaker, 28,-000 people left for Germa-ny in three days by special trains from Warsaw, Krak-ow and Katowice. As the Deputy Interior Minister noted, this is an indicator of how unprepared the EU was for this situation.

At the same time, he expressed hope that other EU countries would continue to accept Ukrainian refugees. The federal states of Germany also experience difficulties in receiving people. Burgomaster of Berlin Franziska Giffei noted that the capital cannot cope with the reception on its own and expect help from both the federal government and the Bundeswehr.

Poland

Poland took over the main flow of Ukrainian refugees. It was in this country, which has more than 500 km of a common border with Ukraine, that on the morning of March 18, the border service recorded the two millionth refugee of a neighboring country.

This situation requires significant expenses from the republic. Against the background of a large influx of refugees, on March 8, Warsaw decided to create a trust fund for targeted assistance to Ukrainians who arrived in the country for a total of 8 billion zlotys ($1.75 billion).

The head of the Standing Committee of the Council of Ministers of Poland, L-ukasz Schreiber, expressed the opinion that this amount should be enough to ensure the stay of Ukrainian refu-gees in the country for the first weeks. Subsequently, t-he amount of the fund can be increased. Ukrainians a-re now guaranteed a two-m-onth stay in the country, ho-using and food, and Schre-iber says Poland is well prepared to receive people. At the same time, the European Union is already preparing to allocate more than €1 billion to Poland to receive people from Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Estonia

But in Estonia, in the financial matter, everything is not as good as in Poland. As Minister of Social Affairs Signe Riisalo said in an interview with Delfi, the country will soon run out of €1.3 million allocated for the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees in the republic.

According to her, now it is impossible to say exactly how much money Estonia has spent on events related to the reception of migrants.

“Of course, money is a problem, especially in cou-ntries where the burden is higher. Estonia, along with the border states, turned out to be quite an attractive cou-ntry [for Ukrainian refuge-es],” the minister said. At the meeting of relevant EU ministers on March 14, acc-ording to Riisalo, it was alr-eady decided that an additional financial mechanism should be created in additi-on to existing funds against the backdrop of an increase in the number of refugees.

Czech

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on March 17 that about 270,000 refugees from Ukraine had arrived in the republic, and the authorities were already running out of resources to accept everyone who wanted to stay there without any problems. “We have to admit that we are at the very edge when we can accept (these refugees – Gazeta.Ru) without problems,” the prime minister said. According to him, the Czech Republic needs to continue to take measures to cope with a further increase in the number of incoming refugees. He also announced changes to the laws that govern visa issues, security, education and employment of people.

According to the Associ-ated Press, the Czech government is making efforts to grant refugees long-term residence permits, access to health care and education. In addition, the parliament is discussing the possibility of allowing refugees to be hired even without documents authorizing the performance of work.

Great Britain

Great Britain also found itself in a difficult situation due to the influx of refugees. The government of the United Kingdom is under constant criticism due to problems with issuing visas to Ukrainian refugees, wrote Politico. According to him, the bureaucracy of the British Ministry of Internal Affairs made the whole situation with the help of migrants from Ukraine chaotic, the migration crisis showed London’s unpreparedness for such conditions. From February 24, not too many people managed to get into the UK. Initially, the British Home Office only issued visas to Ukrainians who had close relatives in the UK, while the European Union announced that it would abolish the visa regime for refugees for three years.

London, in response to criticism, decided to take several steps to alleviate the situation: to allow Ukrainia-ns to issue other types of visas, as well as to enter the country for those refugees whom British families agr-ee to shelter – they promise to pay a monthly allowance of 350 pounds for the placement of migrants. At the sa-me time, the British government assures that up to 200,000 Ukrainians will be able to receive asylum in the country in the coming months. But here London, according to Politico sources, is facing security problems, for example, with the threat of “Russian agents” entering the country under the guise of refugees from Ukraine. In addition, the UK Home Office, as the newspaper notes, is facing a lack of funds and resources to process visa applications. This explains the fact that by the time only 3,000 Ukrainians received permission to enter the United Kingdom, the EU had already received hundreds of thousands of migrants.