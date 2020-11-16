How free is free speech?

Usman Hamza

Free-speech is the fundamental building block of liberty. According to the article-19 of Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948, “everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression, this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontiers”.

Now why would anyone need to limit free-speech? The motives are obvious. Power and authority over others to limit them from expressing their thoughts so as to protect a false sense of security and superiority is one; while doing the same to sustain power and authority indefinitely is another. Hence it could be the use of power to limit free-speech or limit free-speech to stay in power. In either of the cases, the writing on the wall is precariously shady at large.

As the society evolved on a secular level away from religion after a lengthy monopoly of church and crown, we saw the provisions of more freedoms in the form of “Magna-Carta” in 1216. But the real acknowledgment of the right to free speech or freedom of expression was mentioned by the United States constitution in its First Amendment which was part of its Bill of Rights passed on 15th December, 1791. It took shape after the Crato’s Essays which inspired the founding fathers. According to Crato, “freedom of speech is the great bulwark of liberty; they prosper and die together”.

It was a revolutionary idea which represented free-speech as a natural right. Free-speech was one component of a larger group of freedoms enshrined and protected in the Bill of Rights in US Constitution which included the freedom to protest, freedom of press and freedom of assembly etc. Free-speech helps the society move forward in a democratic manner against those in power. It helps and encourages everyone to express their opinion and tolerate dissent. With biased restrictions on free-speech, we risk the ultimate failure of the state solidarity by widening the fault-lines which divide our society.

The real issue however, was to define the limits of free-speech. The constitution did not say much about it but the courts have intervened on several occasions with some inconsistent rulings over the years. For example, in 1917 the US Congress passed the Espionage Act and a Socialist activist Charles Schenck

was arrested for distributing fliers urging young men to dodge the draft. Similarly another Labor leader and activist Eugene Debs gave a speech encouraging others not to join military. But both of them were not extended their first amendment rights as resistance against draft or military duty was considered a “threat to national security”. The Supreme Court ruled that Speech inciting illegal actions or soliciting others to commit crimes aren’t protected under the First Amendment.

How would any state extend constitutional protection to something which is not even defined in the constitution with its limits? These court decisions created a division in society, not only the US but most of Europe found it difficult to interpret the real extent of liberty and freedoms. The historical cracks started to widen again on the issue. We got “liberals” advocating for absolute freedom of thought and expression whereas the “conservatives” demanded more restriction and state control. Eventually, the free-speech debate was hijacked by politics. It turned out to be a centerpiece of ideological warfare between the two extremes.

What the society failed to understand is that free-speech is not always about the speaker but the listener as well. Every expression is measured on the scale of the observer. Whatever you say should also be the “need” of the listener and not only your need to express yourself. Freedom of speech is about so much more than the rights of individuals to speak, publish, broadcast, express, petition, and so on; it is about a societal configuration in which communication is facilitated because people are also able and willing to listen, therefore freedom of speech is a mockery unless what is said can be heard. Resultantly, strict quantitative analysis of free speech is not possible. It is not a legal character but is based on constructive approach and needs to be handled in such a way through qualitative analysis.

The agreed censorship criteria for free-speech in most countries around the world, is limitation on hate-speech (against race, religion or sexual orientation), defamation (libel and slander), espionage or child-pornography etc. The states must set their own rules in black-and-white so as to remove any ambiguity.

The conservatives would try to project their own motives in the name of state-security, keeping religious monopoly or political vote-bank at the cost of curbing basic individual freedoms. This authoritarian method is often used across the world not only in western countries but third-world countries as well. On the other hand, the “impact analysis” is often ignored by the radical left. The need to

care for the sentiments of those on the receiving end of your free-speech should be taken into account. Justin Trudeau in a recent interview stated that “free-speech has limits, you would not shout bomb in a movie theatre experiencing your right”. Similarly, if homophobia and anti-Semitism comes under the category of hate speech, then surely publishing cartoons of the most revered personality for around 2 billion people should be objectively weighed on the same scale.

Unfortunately free-speech has been used as an excuse to target ideology and protect political interests. For example, in France burning the national flag of the Republic is a crime but burning Quran or publishing caricatures that offend Muslims is free-speech. This model of hypocrisy has destroyed the credibility of the West as the pioneers of free-speech. As an alternative, Islam had already set the boundaries of free-speech. The code of life defined by Islam prohibits defamation, lies, mockery, adultery and hate-speech.

For the secular societies, it is important to protect the sanctity of this fundamental freedom by keeping it non-political. It should not be considered a tool to impose secularism by targeting any religion. Free-speech should be considered a “right” and not a duty which requires exhibition of fulfilling your own set of desires. Freedom of speech should be celebrated by raising voice for the voiceless and against authoritarianism. It is also important that the limits of free-speech should be set by the citizens through majority and not by some men in power which satisfies their own needs. The already enshrined principles should be met across the board without any prejudice to a community because we must not forget the true purpose of free-speech in the first place.

The writer is an Assistant Commissioner (UT) working under Govt. of KPK. He can be reached at engr.usmanhamza14@-gmail.com