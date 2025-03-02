How Israeli strikes in Syria threaten regional stability

Hani Hazaimeh

Israel’s continued military incursions into Syria have become a defining feature of the region’s security landscape, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu employing a strategy that not only undermines Syria’s sovereignty but also risks a broader regional escalation.

These repeated airstrikes, assassinations and aggressive military operations — justified under the pretext of countering Iranian influence — serve a broader Israeli agenda aimed at ensuring Syria remains weak and fractured. The implications of this policy, however, extend far beyond Syrian borders. Netanyahu’s approach has the potential to ignite a wider conflict, one that could destabilize the entire Middle East and lead to consequences that even Israel may not be prepared to handle.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes across the country, primarily targeting Iranian-backed militias such as Hezbollah, Syrian military installations and key arms depots. These operations, rather than mere defensive measures, are part of a deliberate strategy to prevent Syria from regaining full sovereignty and military strength. Netanyahu has framed these attacks as necessary to contain Iran’s influence, but they have also served as a tool to prolong Syria’s instability, ensuring that Damascus remains unable to challenge Israel’s military superiority in the region.

Beyond its military objectives, Netanyahu’s aggressive posture in Syria cannot be separated from Israel’s internal political dynamics. Facing mounting domestic crises — including corruption trials, mass protests and deepening divisions within Israeli society — Netanyahu has long used military aggression as a convenient distraction. By escalating tensions with Syria, he rallies nationalist sentiments at home, positioning himself as Israel’s ultimate defender against external threats. This tactic has been a hallmark of his political career, allowing him to deflect attention from scandals and maintain power by fostering a perpetual state of conflict.

The problem, however, is that this strategy carries enormous risks, not just for Syria but for the entire region. Each Israeli strike brings Syria closer to retaliating in a way that could trigger a much larger confrontation. Iranian-backed forces, already emboldened by years of Israeli aggression, may eventually choose to escalate their responses, leading to a direct military conflict between Israel and Iran. Hezbollah, which has long been entrenched in Syria, may also intensify its operations, opening a new front against Israel from the Syrian border.

Russia’s presence in Syria further complicates the situation. While Moscow has so far tolerated Israeli airstrikes, allowing limited operations to continue without direct retaliation, Netanyahu’s increasing willingness to target strategic locations risks straining this fragile understanding. If Israel’s attacks begin to undermine Russia’s interests in Syria, Moscow may decide to take a firmer stance, which could lead to direct confrontations between Israeli and Russian forces — a scenario that would have unpredictable and potentially catastrophic consequences.

Meanwhile, Syria itself remains in a fragile state, still recovering from more than a decade of war. Israeli strikes have crippled infrastructure, military installations and economic assets, ensuring that any attempts at rebuilding remain stunted. This is not just about Israel’s fight against Iran; it is about keeping Syria weak, divided and unable to pose any future challenge. The cost, of course, is borne by the Syrian people, who continue to suffer under the weight of war, economic collapse and foreign intervention.

Netanyahu’s reckless policies are not only undermining Syria’s sovereignty but also fueling resentment across the region. Anti-Israel sentiment is deepening, not just among governments but among ordinary citizens who see these strikes as yet another example of Israel acting with impunity. This growing hostility will only serve to strengthen resistance movements, from Hezbollah to Palestinian factions, all of whom are increasingly aligning their struggles under a broader anti-Israel front.

Despite these ongoing violations of international law, Israel continues to enjoy unwavering support from the US and its Western allies. Washington has shielded Israel from international condemnation, allowing Netanyahu to act with near-total impunity. However, the global landscape is shifting. China and Russia are asserting greater influence in the Middle East and if Netanyahu continues his unchecked aggression, he may find that Israel is no longer able to act without consequences.

Netanyahu’s military incursions into Syria represent a reckless gamble — one that is destabilizing an already volatile region for the sake of political survival and military dominance. His strategy of perpetual conflict is unsustainable. At some point, Syria, Iran, Hezbollah or even Russia will be forced to push back in a way that Israel may not anticipate. The question is not if this escalation will come, but when. If the international community continues to ignore Israel’s unchecked military aggression, Netanyahu’s dangerous game may ultimately set the entire region on fire.

Courtesy: arabnews