Vladimir Kulagin

How far can the fr-iendship between Moscow and Be-ijing go, why the confrontation between the United States and China exists only in the heads of Washington, how the Am-erican shame on the Ta-iwan issue is expressed, and how non-standard a-pproaches can help Cen-tral Asia? Center for Strategic and Internatio-nal Studies, Valdai Club expert Nelson Wong.

Gazeta.Ru : How far can Russia and China go in rapprochement? For example, The Jerusalem Post recently wrote that Russia and China could create a military alliance. From your point of view, is it real? And if so, under what circumstances?

Nelson Wong : I can say that over the past 10+ years, there has been very significant progress. This can be seen both in the growing confidence of the leaderships of our countries, and in the fact that both sides respect and understand well the main interests of each other.

The main thing is that both China and Russia see multipolarity in the same way and recognize the UN as a platform for resolving global issues. Both countries are categorically against the interference of third countries in the internal affairs of others, as well as unilateral measures, which the United States often resorts to.

It is also worthy of respect that Russia always responds well and in a timely manner to all major problems on the world stage and speaks openly about what it considers right or wrong.