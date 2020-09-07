How technology has changed the world

Momina Javed

Technology is the great achievement of today’s world. It has made the world a global village. It has effected the lives of people in both positive and negative ways. It is the most useful fruit of scientist’s hard work.Technology is not only useful for today’s busy world but also for our future generations who for sure would be more fast in this race than today’s world.. Although our country Pakistan is not very fast in this race but other countries especially China, America, Russia and Japan etc are the leading countries in this race.

From telephones, fax machines, and big computers to smartphones, home theatreand play stations, technology has changed the world. Now with easily accessible technological gadgets we can see the world while sitting in homes. It is no more a problem how to connect with the friends living abroad or how to visit relatives living in far-flung areas. Now it is no more an issue how to treat the dangerous diseases and how to cure them. It is not only useful for common people but for country’s economy as well which can help us to dig out precious minerals and other elements from the earth.

In past people used to travel by hand driven carts, horses and camels etcbut today these are no more in use. Now people can travel to other countries by means of airplanes, helicoptersin no time. One can have breakfast in Pakistan, lunch in Dubai and dinner in London. Now we are not supposed to wait for days and days to reach at our destination. In this fast world, we are no more dependent on postmen to deliver our letters to our dear ones. Now with the fast means of technology like mobile phones, laptops, tablets etc we can talk to our friends and family living abroad.

With the fast means of technology people are no longer dependent on old means of laboratory tests. Now with easy accessiblex-ray and other machines, doctors can conduct our tests and even can treat us with the help of modern machines. Education is no more a problem for people especially for those who did not have access to educational institutions. They can now easily study at homes with the help of fast internet service and gadgets. In this modern world, one can have access to latest news at home. In past, people used to read newspapers etc but now one can aware him or herself about recent news through internet facility.

Electricity which is a blessing in today’s world, has made the daily life tasks easy. Now with the help of technology many machines have been invented which can perform the daily home tasks by themselves. Robots are the great examples in this regard. Now people do not have to worry about their duties at home. It is the technology which has made the lives of people comfortable on one hand but on the other hand it has also affected lives of people. The availability of the modern gadgets has badly influenced the lives of people especially of children.

Children are no longer interested in their home affairs. They have busied themselves in these gadgets which is not only dangerous for their mental and physical health but it has also moved them away from their own family members. People have become lazy. It has lessened their physical activities and also disturbed their life schedule.

Due to availability of mobile phones etc people now barely visit their relatives and mostly talk on mobile phones. People in today’s world are actively involved in technology usage and it has reduced the face to face communication. Students do not take interest in their studies and play games all the time. Some of the people have also faced problem of reduced eyesight because of excessive use of screens.

Technology no doubt is very important in today’s world. One is dependent on it. Now a days everything can be done by making use of technology. If one tries to reject it, it would become very tough for him or her to live in today’s modern world.It has revolutionized the world.

Technology if on one hand has brought a revolution in today’s world and made the world a global village but it also has affected the people. It is a blessing if used moderately for benefits but also a curse if used excessively. Hence it depends on you how you use it and how you access it.

Technology might become most usable tool in coming days. It would further shrink the world and will make the lives of people more comfortable. But it must be kept in mind that it should be used to a certain extent otherwise it can cause serious illnesses and other problems for people which might be even more worse than the problems today.