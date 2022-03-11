Mikhail Sheinkman

The revelations of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States are all the more valuable because th-ey do not leave the Ame-ricans a way back, since they were made after they tried to gain a foothold at the stage of denial. However, she also convinces that this, they say, is not what you thought.

An oath promise to tell the truth and nothing but the truth does not mean at all that one must tell the whole truth. Therefore, there are no complaints against the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Avril Hay-nes. At the congressional hearings, she already said more than one could expect after the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon unanimously called the information about the US military chemical and biological experiments in Ukraine “ridiculous nonsense and an invention of the Russians, who themselves are plotting something there.” “. Even if she confessed only to “more than 12 laboratories”, but the number 30, on which we insist, also fits this definition. So I didn’t lie.

Therefore, at a hypothetical international tribunal, he will be able to count on leniency or a reduction in the term. So did Deputy Secretary Victoria Nuland, who split first. However, Haynes’s revelations are all the more valuable because they no longer leave the Americans a way back, since they were made after they nevertheless tried to gain a foothold at the stage of denial. However, she, like an unfaithful wife, caught red-handed, convinces that this, they say, is not what you thought. “The US government provides or at least has provided assistance in the past in the context of biosecurity, and Ukraine does not have biological weapons.”

So we did not think that Ukraine had it. We argue that it may appear in the United States, for which Ukraine is one continuous (regardless of their exact number) laboratory with guinea pigs. In general, they realized in Washing-ton, going further into ref-usal is not an option. Mo-reover, Russia has already requested a special meeting of the UN Security Council on this case. We need to develop a line of defense. And even better – throw the snake into the pan to understand how he does it – it will come in handy.

The Russians have documents. It doesn’t seem like they can take that away. And bacteriological weapons are, even in the age of nuclear technology, notorious animalism and mauvais ton. This can not be forgiven in America itself. And the Chinese will have many questions. And above all this: so what coronavirus did you call Wuhan? With bats, the Americans on Ukrainian, as they affectionately call them, “objects” were also chemically treated. And with non-volatile ones, of course. And with insects. And with migratory birds, considering their migration as a way to deliver especially dangerous infections.

Everything points to something terrible. Plague, cholera, anthrax, tularemia, Crimean hemorrhagic fever. A whole bunch. Moreover, with an even number of “flowers”, given the lethality of pathogens. But there is, as they say, good news. One of the tasks of the United States and its allies (and the Germans appeared there) is the creation of bioagents for the selective destruction of certain ethnic groups. So, for “shooting” to the Slavic ethnic group, they had enough samples of Ukrainian blood serum. This means that even our enemies consider us one people.