How the razor-edge election could scar tech

Scott Rosenberg

WASHINGTON:The 2020 election outcome presents Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms with a worst-case scenario for misinformation management even as it takes some of the regulatory pressure off the wider tech industry.

Aggravated red state/blue state grievances look to usher in an open-ended era of partisan trench warfare online — but a split Congress shrinks the likelihood of new laws reining in tech’s power.

For the past two years, the tech industry’s biggest threat from the political sphere lay in regulation and antitrust enforcement.

That threat remains. But the election outcome points to a world in which a divided government is less likely to pursue a coordinated regulatory effort — while a divided nation forces the industry into ever more bruising dilemmas over what to do about problematic content online.

Be smart: Tech leaders hoped that the election would represent a peak in their political role, after which they could return to business as usual.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggested to employees last month that the social network’s more active efforts at limiting misinformation could slow post-election, per a Buzzfeed News report.

“Once we’re past these events, and we’ve resolved them peacefully, I wouldn’t expect that we continue to adopt a lot more policies that are restricting of a lot more content,” Zuckerberg reportedly said.

The dream of a return to normalcy looks naive now. Instead, the tech platforms face a near-term future of deepening strife, ever-tougher decisions on content labeling and takedowns, and two sides determined to audit their every move.

What we’re hearing: Assuming the likeliest election outcome — a Biden presidency, a Republican Senate, and Trump leading a revanchist movement from outside government — here’s what Facebook, Twitter and the rest of tech’s platforms can look forward to:

Activists, particularly aggrieved Trump supporters, pushing every limit and testing every edge case in the platforms’ rulebook.

Continued obsessive media coverage of every instance of lax, inconsistent or over-aggressive policy enforcement.

A new wave of employee discontent at the tech giants, as idealistic, mission-driven workers ask themselves, “Is this what we got into tech for?”

Of note: President Trump’s future remains a particularly challenging question for the companies — especially Twitter, which has served as Trump’s chief megaphone to 88 million followers even as he has repeatedly flouted the platform’s rules.

If he leaves office Jan. 20, Trump may find that some exceptions that protected him from a Twitter ban while he was president — like Twitter’s “world leader” rule — no longer apply.

Yes, but: It would be easy enough for Twitter to find excuses or pretexts to duck a hard call and just keep the Trump megaphone turned on.

Either way, half the country will be mad. Axios