How the Russian army will fight drones

Vasily Kuchushev

The state corporation “Rostec” announced the new capabilities of the Pantsir-C1M anti-aircraft missile-gun complex (ZRPK). Now it can fight all types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including shock ones. We will tell you how the updated Pantsir and other Russian developments in the field of countering UAVs will withstand small but very dangerous flying objects.

It is difficult to imagine a modern army of any state without unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The tactics of their application are constantly being improved. Already today, there is a concept of using a whole swarm of drones, when one large target can be attacked by hundreds of small and cheap UAVs.

The experience of modern military conflicts in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh has shown that attacking UAVs are one of the most effective strike weapons. At the same time, small and ultra-small UAVs are actively used not only by the military, but also by terrorists.

For all its external innocence, the drone is a formidable weapon. The tasks of the UAV include not only attacking objects with various ammunition, but also providing target designation. He participates in the creation of a reconnaissance fire contour, highlighting objects, which, in turn, strikes with artillery or multiple launch rocket systems. This is exactly the scenario we saw in Nagorno-Karabakh. Alexey Leonkov, military expert, editor of the magazine “Arsenal of the Fatherland”.

Simultaneously with the development of UAV technology, military designers began work on anti-drone systems. The authors of one of the most recent “anti-drone” developments were the engineers of the instrument-making design bureau named after V.I. Shipunova (part of the High-Precision Complexes holding of the Rostec State Corporation). Several years ago, they created the Pantsir-C1 anti-aircraft missile and cannon system (ZRPK), which today protects the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria, fights against American drones in Libya, and ensures the security of international forums and sports competitions.

After deep modernization “Pantsir-S1” became an even more advanced hunter for air targets.

Antidronic “Shell”

According to the chief designer of “Pantsir” Valery Slugin, the anti-drones functions were originally laid down in the air defense missile system. However, at the time of the complex’s creation in the mid-90s, they were quite large. Over time, the dimensions and flight altitude of the UAV decreased, which became a serious problem for most radars. The main difficulties arose in the detection, tracking and guidance of missiles at such a target.

To intercept compact drones, the radar station of the Pantsir itself was first upgraded. The new radar of the complex is able to see at a distance of up to 75 km, detect and track simultaneously up to 40 targets. “We have adapted the locating means for detecting and accurately tracking stealthy targets. Our new missile does not have a seeker, only a striking part. If we already see a target with a radar station of a combat vehicle, we are guaranteed to detonate a warhead along the path of the drone, and the field of its fragments is reliable. will cover, “- said earlier in an interview with TASS Valery Slugin.

Today, the Russian defense industry manufactures two types of anti-UAV weapons – soft-kill (electronic suppression) and hard-kill (physical destruction). According to the manufacturer, the new Pantsir-S1M is capable of operating in both modes. With the help of the latest electronic warfare (EW), Pantsir-S1M can suppress the operation of drone navigation equipment at a distance of 15-18 km.

According to Sergei Mikhailov, General Director of the High-Precision Complexes holding, the modernized air defense missile system is capable of becoming the basis of tactical air defense. “On the basis of Pantsir-S1M, an effective modular air defense network can be built, capable of covering any military units from small-sized and attack UAVs, high-precision weapons and, of course, military aviation – aircraft and helicopters. The complex fully complies with modern A2 / AD principles. (the theory of the formation of air defense, allowing to block the enemy’s access to critical areas) “, – said Sergei Mikhailov.

Layered protection

For the most effective protection against unmanned aerial vehicles in Russia, an echeloned electronic countermeasures system for small-sized UAVs is being developed. The system provides reliable protection of territories and facilities from both individual drones and their groups, including swarms of drones.

According to Rostec, the “Repellant” created by the “Defense Systems” company is capable of providing close coverage of territories from UAV attacks. The Russian electronic warfare system by radio signals can recognize not only the UAV itself, but also establish the coordinates of the ground control point. At the beginning, the “Repellent” recognizes the type of drone, the direction of its movement, and then suppresses the communication channels with the operator, even if he is at a distance of 30 km. “Repellent” works at any time of the year, in all climatic zones and in the most unfavorable weather conditions, including dust, rain and strong winds. The complex includes means of optical-electronic recognition of UAVs – a video camera of the visible spectrum and a thermal imager. With their help “Repellent”.

To cover airfields, objects of the nuclear or energy complex, the Avtomatika concern has created a mobile multifunctional complex for countering unmanned aerial vehicles Sapsan-Bekas.

According to the manufacturer, the complex is designed to detect all types of drones, including modifications with limited radio coverage. All means of target detection and impact on it are collected in a single automated control panel. “Sapsan-Bekas” is capable of detecting UAVs by means of electronic reconnaissance at a distance of at least 20 km, by means of active radar at a distance of 10 km.

Under the invisible “Dome”

Already today, domestic complexes Kupol, Rubezh-Avtomatika and Solaris-N, which currently have the largest operating range, can shelter from enemy UAVs a huge territory the size of a city with a population of over one million. The latest development provides protection against drones in an area of up to 80 square meters. km.

According to Rostec, the main feature of Solaris-N is the application of the principles of artificial intelligence. The complex will be capable of self-learning in order to identify UAVs as accurately as possible among other objects.

After the drone is identified, the equipment of the complex begins to attack it with radio interference, blocking data transmission and navigation. Solaris-N can operate in automatic mode, excluding the human factor.

Mobile “Serp”

Some of the most important qualities of modern anti-drones are mobility and stealth. At the Army-2021 forum, Rostec for the first time showed the Zashchita mobile anti-drones system, which fits in several portable cases and is brought into operation in 30 minutes.

The new complex can “see” aircraft and determine their type in the range of 360 degrees and at a distance of up to 12 km. Detection of the control panel of the “drone” and the rupture of the communication channel with it is carried out using the “Serp” subsystem. It provides continuous frequency overlap in the 400 to 6,200 MHz range, which is typically used for drone control.

Simultaneously with the suppression of UAV control channels in “Zashchita”, a system of suppression of navigation signals of global satellite systems operates.

Another advantage of “Shield” is a passive locator, which, unlike an active one, does not irradiate the target, but uses signals from third-party transmitters, for example, digital TV broadcasting, reflected from the target. This operation of the radar allows the “Protection” to remain invisible to other interceptors, which significantly reduces the likelihood of a retaliatory radio attack.

“The complex detects and eliminates intruder drones on a sectoral basis, which, unlike dome systems, allows it to be used for targeted suppression of specific intruder drones. This is one of the key advantages of Zashchita, which will make it possible to use it at facilities where drones are used, for example, to monitor territories. Vyacheslav Mikheev, General Director of the Vega concern (part of the Ruselectronics holding of Rostec).

Instead of cartridges – radiation

It is also possible to quickly disable the drone with the help of a special electromagnetic gun. Today, portable weapons against UAVs are actively promoted by ZALA AERO GROUP, a division of the Kalashnikov holding and the leader of the domestic market for unmanned vehicles.

The REX 1 electromagnetic drone defense gun looks like a conventional rifle weighing just over 4 kg. According to Rostec, the weapon is equipped with a mounting system, so that sights, flashlights, target designators, as well as objective control devices can be additionally installed on it.

In addition, the REX 1 can also be useful in demining work, to combat improvised explosive devices that are activated using a mobile phone signal.

The Avtomatika concern also has this type of weapon. There they created a wearable complex for countering UAVs “Pishchal-PRO”, which resembles a machine gun of the future. Unlike the REX 1, this 3.5 kg complex can be used both stationary and on the move.

Shooting from “Squeak” does not require special training. With its help, you can hit drones at a distance of up to 2 km in line of sight.