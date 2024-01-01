How to earn money from YouTube ‘jewels’ feature similar to TikTok

(Web Desk) : YouTube is launching a new gifting feature during livestreams, allowing viewers to purchase “jewels” and send them as gifts to their favorite creators.

The feature, announced at September’s *Made on YouTube* event, is gradually rolling out in the United States for eligible creators within the YouTube Partner Program.

Similar to TikTok’s gifting system, which uses “coins” to send gifts, YouTube’s version lets users purchase jewels that appear onscreen during livestreams.

These jewels contribute to a creator’s earnings in the form of “rubies,” each valued at one cent. However, YouTube has noted that the exact amount of rubies earned can fluctuate, as the price of jewels may change based on ongoing promotions.

To incentivise creators, YouTube is offering a bonus of up to 50% on earnings for the next three months, with eligible creators able to earn an additional $1,000 per month.

The new feature is available exclusively for vertical livestreams on YouTube or through third-party streaming software, with viewers able to send gifts only via the mobile app.

Notably, creators who enable this gifting feature will no longer be able to receive YouTube’s Super Stickers from their fans.

This move comes as YouTube looks to capitalise on the growing trend of livestream gifting, a popular feature on platforms like TikTok.

While TikTok has seen some controversial cases of users spending large sums on virtual gifts such as one individual who used inheritance money to gift streamers.

YouTube’s entry into this space highlights the platform’s attempt to tap into the growing culture of digital gifting.

YouTube is testing a new swipe gesture for long-form videos, similar to TikTok’s endless video feed, further aligning itself with successful trends from other social platforms.