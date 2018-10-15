HPC says talks on troops withdrawal is premature

KABUL (TOLONews): The High Peace Council (HPC) said on Monday that any discussion on the withdrawal of foreign troops should involve not only the Taliban but all Afghans.

HPC deputy head Attaurrahman Salim told TOLOnews that Washington must take into consideration Afghanistan’s continued stability and security in peace talks with the Taliban.

Salim said the withdrawal of foreign troops can be discussed once the war has ended in the country and security has been restored.

“The withdrawal of forces is an issue that can be discussed after the establishment of security and the end of the war and it should be discussed nationally,” said Salim.

The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan has been a key demand by the Taliban for many years; but the High Peace Council said Taliban uses the issue as a “topic for propaganda” while there are much more important issues that should be addressed first.

“Because they have been backed a lot under this issue (calling for forces withdrawal) they want to use it as a propaganda subject, while there are other issues that should come first,” Salim added.

Meanwhile, this high-level peace council member said that the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad’s efforts are promising regarding talks with the Taliban.

Khalilzad’s meeting with Taliban officials in Qatar last week has increased hope among High Peace Council members that talks could start with the Taliban.

Taliban also said in a statement that during Khalilzad’s visit, they discussed the withdrawal of foreign troops.

HPC’s remarks on the Taliban’s call for the withdrawal of troops comes after Khalilzad shared information with Afghan leaders of his meeting with Taliban representatives in Qatar.

“After his trip to a few regional countries, Khalilzad returned to Kabul and met with the government leadership and delivered his trip’s report. We hope that efforts continue for reaching peace,” said Omid Maisam, deputy spokesman for the CEO.

On Sunday in a statement Taliban insisted on continuing the talks.

“Americans, in order to preserve their interests in the region, and also due to threats from the region against their country, will never leave their bases (in Afghanistan),” said Nasrullah Stanikzai university lecturer.

Information leaked to the media indicates that Khalilzad and Taliban officials met on Wednesday in Qatar and talked about announcing a ceasefire and freeing a number of Taliban prisoners or at least exchanging them with government prisoners, but that they have not yet reached an agreement in this regard.

Taliban representatives and Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells have met in Doha in the past.

