‘HR abusers like China not welcomed in US’

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State slammed China over its policies saying that China’s authoritarian rulers impose draconian restrictions on the Chinese people’s freedoms of expression, religion or belief, association, and the right to peaceful assembly.

In his press release he remarked that the United States has been clear that perpetrators of human rig-hts abuses like these are not welcome in our country.

According to the official press release, Secretary of State announced the imposition of additional restrictions under Section 212(a) (3) (C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act on the issuance of visas for Chinese officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, policies or actions aimed at repressing religious and spiritual practitioners, members of ethnic minority groups, dissidents, human rights defe-nders, journalists, labor or-ganizers, civil society org-anizers, and peaceful protestors. Family members of such persons may also be subject to these additional restrictions, he added.

Secretary of State also maintained that this action demonstrates the U.S. government’s resolve to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for its increasing repression against the Chinese people.

He further added that this year, the US has imp-osed visa restrictions and financial sanctions on CCP officials involved in the horrific abuses taking place in Xinjiang, restrictions on access to Tibet, and the destruction of Hong Kong’s promised autonomy.

Secretary of State commented that today’s action creates additional restrictions applicable to all CCP officials engaged in such repressive activities, no matter their location.

The press release of U.S State Department mentioned that the US stands with the many individuals persecuted for their peaceful efforts to exercise their rights – lawyers such as Xu Zhiyong, house church pastors such as Wang Yi, civil society activists such as Huang Qi, Uyghur academics such as Ilham Tohti, democracy advocates like Jimmy Lai, and Tibetan linguists and businesspeople such as Tashi Wangchuk.

We call for their immediate release and urge CCP authorities to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms to which the people of China are entitled under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Pompeo stressed.