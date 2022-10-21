HR crisis continues in Afghanistan, says Bennett

ATLANTA (Pajhwok): The UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan says the country continues to experience a serious crisis.

Richard Bennett, on completing his 12-day visit to Afghanistan on Thursday, called for urgent action from all parties to avert a further deterioration of the situation.

He will present an update with his observations and assessment on October 26 at the General Assembly, before addressing a news conference.

The UN expert met stakeholders during his visit, including human rights defenders, women’s groups, victims of human rights violations, including staff and victims from the recent attack on the Kaaj learning centre, journalists, businesswomen, teachers, religious scholars and representatives of minority groups.

He also met the UN leadership in the country and other representatives of the international community, said a statement from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Bennett visited Kabul, Bamyan and Panjsher provinces, where local authorities, community elders, activists and journalists shared their concerns. He visited hospitals in Kabul and Panjsher and detention facilities in Bamyan and Kabul to listen to prisoners, including women, medical personnel and prison officers.

Most stakeholders expressed grave concerns about the desperate situation of women and girls, increased attacks on places of worship, schools, transportation systems and minority communities, he said.

“The humanitarian situation remains dire and the security situation is fragile, with increased attacks on places of worship, schools, transportation systems and minority groups, and violations against civilians and combatant hors de combat in provinces where armed groups remain active,” he added.

The UN expert met high-level de facto authorities, who assured full access to the country, to exchange views on the conclusions of his recent report and urged them to take immediate steps to address the concerns. Bennett highlighted the rights of women and girls, especially girls’ secondary education, the need for an inclusive governance structure and accountability for all parties.

Taliban leaders affirmed their commitment to adhere to their international human rights obligations if they were not in conflict with Sharia, the expert concluded.