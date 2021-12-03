HR violations in Indian Kashmir: Munir Akram delivers FM Qureshi’s letter to UNSC president

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has given Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s letter highlighting the human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) President Abdou Abarry.

Ambassador Akram called on the UN official to convey to him the federal minister’s letter that has a message about the grim humanitarian violations being allowed by the Indian government in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Today, I personally conveyed letter from my FM H.E Shah Mahmood Qureshi to H.E. Abdou Abarry,President UNSC, expressing Pakistan's deep concern over grave violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir & the accompanying threat to int'l peace & security. pic.twitter.com/WkaXiQ12bR — Amb Munir Akram,Permanent Representative to the UN (@PakistanPR_UN) December 2, 2021

Taking to social media, Akram said, “Today, I personally conveyed letter from my FM H.E Shah Mahmood Qureshi to H.E. Abdou Abarry,President UNSC, expressing Pakistan’s deep concern over grave violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir & the accompanying threat to int’l peace & security.”

In his letter, FM Qureshi has expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the grave violations of human rights in the held Valley and the accompanying threat to international peace and security.