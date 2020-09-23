Hrithik Roshan congratulates first ever Maithili film on getting a national award

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Neetu Chandra produced film, Mithila Makhaan, directed by Nitin Chandra has created history for being the first ever Maithili language film, which is native to the state of Bihar, to win a National Award. For this achievement, Hrithik Roshan, who played the role of a Bihari, math genius, Anand Kumar, in his film, Super 30, did not leave a chance to congratulate them for this big win.

As soon as he got to know about this, the actor took to his Twitter and shared the official trailer of the film and wrote, “Taking a moment to congratulate Neetu & Nitin Chandra. The siblings who joined forces to back a film they believed in. And they made History! Here’s the first ever Maithili film from Bihar to win the National Award. Keep up the good work.”