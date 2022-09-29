Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh to star in ‘Brahmastra’ part 2 ‘Dev’?

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan will now portray Ranbir Kapoor’s father Dev role in the high-budget movie Brahmastra 2.

According to the India Today, it is not revealed that who will play the role of Dev in Brahmastra sequel. However, there has been a lot of rumors rife that Hrithik Roshan will plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor father in Brahmastra 2.

The director of the film Ayan Mukherjee has remained silent regarding the cast of Brahmastra sequel.

On the other hand, there were rumors regarding Ranveer Singh will play the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2 because of his physical attributes and long hair.

Actor Hrithik Roshan stated in an interview that he will going to play the role of a fighter in a film.

According to rumors in the Bollywood industry, Deepika Padukone will star opposite Hrithik Roshan’s.

Brahmastra 2 will be released in 2025.