HRW: Afghan govt failed to pursue human rights violation cases

KABUL (TOLO News): Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday said that the Afghan government failed to assess some cases of human rights violations, and failed to arrest the alleged perpetrators of those violations.

HRW pointed to the failure to arrest Karimuddin Karim, a former football federation head accused of sexual abuse, and perpetrators of the Logar sexual abuse case, as indicators of impotence of the justice organizations to stand up against powerful men.

Patricia Grossman, director of HRW in Asia, said “two cases in 2019 exemplify a continuing failure by the government of Afghanistan to hold powerful individuals accountable for serious crimes. The first is that Karimuddin Karim, the former president of the Afghan Football Federation” was not held accountable, “despite having been indicted by the Attorney General`s Office for multiple counts of sexual assault.”

HRW did not specify these files, but Nizamuddin Qaisari has been accused of hiring armed men, there have been allegations of sexual abuse in the Presidential Palace and Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, first vice president also has sexual abuse allegations filed against him that have not been pursued.

Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) also accused the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) of being politically influenced.

Akram Afzali, head of IWA said: “The AGO is politically controlled, and because of that it cannot pursue corruption cases.”

The AGO doesn’t comment on some cases:

The documents seen by TOLOnews show that the AGO has banned Mohammad Jawad Peikar, acting Minister of Urban Development and Land (MUDL), from leaving the country. But now the AGO has been silent about Peikar’s ban.

“We are in an illegal and irresponsible situation. It is anarchy,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, the former head of the commission charged with overseeing the implementation of the Constitution.

On the other hand, some citizens of the country also criticized the justice department and judicial organizations work, especially the AGO s work.

“No one is allowed to ask the AGO ‘why haven’t you pursued the big cases?” said Arash Shahirpur, Kabul resident and university professor.

Sources told TOLOnews that more than 3,000 arrest warrants have been issued but the people are not arrested yet.