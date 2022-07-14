HRW decries 300 days of closed girls’ schools

KABUL (TOLOnews): Human Rights Watch said that the “Taliban’s ban on secondary education” has already caused girls in Afghanistan to lose 300 days of their studies with devastating “consequences for them, their families, and the country’s future.”

A press release that appeared to be issued by the Ministry of Education was circulated on social media inviting media outlets to a press conference on the reopening of all girls’ schools, but it was denied by the Education Ministry who called it inaccurate and fake.

The female students who have long been deprived of their schools called on the Islamic Emirate to reopen the schools beyond grade six. “If a girl is not allowed to study and stand on her own feet, they will be forced into Nikah (marriage),” said Zarghona, a student.

“Girls and boys both have the right to education. One of the reasons of legal and illegal migration of the people of Afghanistan is education for their children,” Fariba Ibrahimi, a teacher.

Farah Mustafavi, a human rights’ defender, said that the international community’s efforts have not brought any positive results for the reopening of girls’ schools.

“The efforts based on national and international struggles have not concluded any positive results,” she said.

The closure of the girls’ school has provoked criticism inside and outside Afghanistan.

“In this regard, we rely on the earlier statement of the Ministry of Education regarding the reopening of girls’ schools,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

In March this year, the Islamic Emirate promised to reopen all schools for female students but they have yet to be allowed to attend their schools.

