Huawei to seek swift resolution for detained executive

DAVOS (Reuters): China’s Huawei Technologies will call for a quick resolution of the case regarding its detained executive in Canada who is accused of violating US sanctions on Iran, the company’s chairman, Liang Hua, said on Tuesday.

Liang, who was appointed acting chief financial officer of Huawei in December following the arrest of the company’s CFO at the request of the United States, was speaking to media on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with China’s government and US-led allegations that its devices could be used by Beijing for espionage.

Huawei has repeatedly rejected such allegations.

Former CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 over alleged violations of US sanctions. She was released on bail last month and is due in court in Vancouver on Feb. 6.

“We operate our business globally, and in every country we fully comply with local laws and regulation,” Liang said, adding the company welcomed requests to see the tech giant’s product development business as well as other units.

Relations between China and Canada turned frosty after the arrest of Meng, with China detaining two Canadian citizens and sentencing to death a Canadian previously found guilty of drug smuggling.

Liang said the issue of Canadians being arrested in China had no relation to Huawei.

The company has launched an unprecedented public relations blitz, thrusting its low-key founder in front of international media as it seeks to ease concern among Western nations bent on shutting it out of their markets.

In addition to allegations of sanctions-busting and intellectual property theft, Washington has been pressing allies to refrain from buying Huawei’s switches and other gear because of fears they will be used by Beijing for espionage.

Company founder Ren denied this week that his company was used by the Chinese government to spy.

The arrest of Meng has put a further dampener on Chinese relations with the United States and Canada at a time when tensions were already high over a trade war and the espionage suspicions.