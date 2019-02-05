Huawei to unveil its foldable phone this month

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMBAD: While some other smartphone giants are still giving hints about their next-generation foldable phones, Huawei has already sent out invites for its event to be held later this month where it will finally launch the phone, which might also happen to be a 5G device.

The Chinese smartphone behemoth recently posted a teaser picture on Twitter of ‘the unprecedented’ confirming that it will show off its much awaited foldable phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) to be held on February 24.

It was long rumored that Huawei has been working on the phone. Though Huawei didn’t directly mention that it’s a foldable phone, but the teaser image labeled ‘Connecting the Future’, shows the outline of a foldable phone with a mention of date and time for the unpacking. Moreover, tweets following the post also suggest that this might also be a 5G device, making it the ‘world’s first 5G foldable phone’.

Samsung too is expected to reveal its foldable device in the first half of 2019, but the firm still hasn’t confirmed a date. Rumor has it that the device will be unveiled on February 20, 2019 along with its Galaxy S10 series.

Courtesy: (brecorder.com)