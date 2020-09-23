Huawei unveils future strategies at HUAWEI CONNECT 2020

F.P. Report

KARACHI: HUAWEI CONNECT 2020 opened today as the company’s annual flagship event for the global ICT industry. Hosted physically in Shanghai and virtually around the world, it is a platform where Huawei discloses its major strategies for the coming year.

In the 2016 edition, Huawei envisioned an intelligent world and called upon its partners worldwide to build a diverse and thriving Costa Rica-like ecosystem together. In 2017, Huawei announced its goal of becoming one of the world’s five major cloud service providers. In 2018, Huawei revealed its AI strategy, and then in 2019 its computing strategy.

In 2020, as 5G has been rolled out at scale worldwide, connectivity, cloud, AI, computing, and industry applications have all come together to create unprecedented opportunities for the ICT sector. Therefore, the focus of this year’s HUAWEI CONNECT is: Creating new value with synergy across five tech domains.

Moving forward, Huawei will focus on applying ICT technologies to industries and providing scenario-specific solutions along with its partners to help enterprises grow their businesses and help governments achieve their strategic goals of boosting domestic industry, benefiting their constituents, and improving overall governance.

At the event, Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping delivered a keynote speech, titled “Creating New Value with Synergy Across Five Tech Domains”. Guo said, “As more and more governments and enterprises go digital and embrace intelligence, the ICT sector will see incredible potential for growth. We look forward to opening this new chapter together with our partners.”

Guo shared Huawei’s leading practices in helping build smart enterprises, campuses, and cities, by integrating ICT technology with industry know-how and providing scenario-specific solutions to create value for governments and enterprises in regard to their major business systems. In the next phase, Huawei will work with its partners to apply ICT technologies to industries, helping enterprises grow their businesses and helping governments achieve their strategic goals of boosting domestic industry, benefiting their constituents, and improving overall governance.

Huawei will keep investing in the 5 domains. In the network domain, Huawei has proposed the concept of intelligent connectivity, aiming to deliver a hyper-automated network that offers ubiquitous gigabit access and a deterministic experience, and to enable intelligent upgrades of major business systems of governments and enterprises; In the computing domain, Huawei is committed to providing diverse computing power to customers, decoupling software from hardware to adapt its compute to different processing needs, including x86 and Kunpeng; In the cloud service domain, Huawei has established 23 regions worldwide, attracting over 1.5 million developers; In the AI domain, Huawei aims to better integrate AI into the major business systems of governments and enterprises, using know-how and data to build the core competency of AI systems; Connectivity, computing, cloud, and AI are a lot like electricity 100 years ago, whereas industry applications are like home appliances and industrial equipment powered by electricity.

Huawei believes that synergy across these five tech domains will not only bring Huawei opportunities. More importantly, they will present opportunities for the entire sector. Huawei hopes to grow the whole pie with its partners, enabling them to reap the most benefits from the new value chain.

Guo looked back on the three principles he proposed in 2016 for building a diverse and thriving Costa Rica-like ecosystem. He also shared three examples of how Huawei has helped three of its partners grow their business: Tech Education, Cooler Master, and CS&S. Guo noted that Huawei will continuously support its partners in their efforts to develop industry applications, boost the supply chain, and grow their own industries.

Peng Zhongyang, Board Member of Huawei and President of Huawei Enterprise BG, delivered a keynote speech about developing a new paradigm for digital transformation. Under this new paradigm, Huawei will remain committed to meeting customer needs and aspirations through customized innovation.

By leveraging synergy across the five tech domains, Huawei will continue building a robust digital ecosystem that creates new value for industries.

At this event, Huawei also announced its slogan for ecosystem partnership development with its outstanding partners from around the world: Innovate, Grow, and Win Together.

Zhang Ping’an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, shared how the fully-open Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) empowered digital innovation across various sectors, including finance, government, education, enterprise, entertainment, and business, thereby creating seamless AI life services to meet diverse user needs.

At the end of his speech, Guo extended an invitation to all Huawei partners, “Huawei will generate the power, and our partners can harness it. Together, we will succeed and create greater value for our customers.”

HUAWEI CONNECT 2020 is an annual flagship event hosted by Huawei for the global ICT industry, and is being held in Shanghai from September 23 to 26, 2020. HUAWEI CONNECT is an open platform designed to help our customers and partners navigate these changes, share experience, and work together to create new value.

At this year’s event, Huawei will explore trends and opportunities in industry digitization; showcase advanced ICT technologies, products, and solutions; give an insider’s look at the fruits of joint innovation; and share best practices in digital transformation. Huawei’s ultimate goal is to build an open and sound industry ecosystem that will benefit all stakeholders and create new value for all industries.