Huawei unveils Mate 20 with 6.5-inch display

LONDON: At a grand event in London, Huawei is unveiling the latest members of its Mate smartphone series: the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. The Mate 20 is the larger device, featuring a 6.5-inch, 2244 x 1080 LCD display with a peculiar 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It also has one of the smallest screen notches we’ve seen, accommodating only the selfie camera, with the earpiece positioned at the very edge of the phone. With 820 nits of brightness, Huawei claims this is an extremely power-efficient display, so you’ll get lots of brightness without compromising on battery life.

The Mate 20 achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 88.08 percent, beating the Mate 20 Pro’s 86.90 percent, which is hampered by the wider notch that houses a more sophisticated 3D face-unlock system. Huawei proudly proclaims the Mate 20 has only a 2.6mm side bezel, and its screen notch is just 8.9mm in width. So yes, the “our notch is smaller” contest keeps escalating.

The handset features a three-camera design on its rear, consisting of an ultra wide angle f/2.2 lens with a 16MP sensor, a wide angle f/1.8 lens with a 12MP sensor, and an f/2.4 telephoto lens backed by an 8MP sensor.

The Huawei Mate 20 will be available with 4GB of RAM for €799, and 6GB of RAM for €849. Both versions will include 128GB of storage, and will be available starting today.

