Huge Chinese loan responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: US

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesperson, Heather Nauert has claimed that Pakistan are facing economic crisis because of huge Chinese loans.

She said this during a press conference on Friday. She said that US will review government’s bailout plea to the IMF from all angles, including the country’s debt position.

Heather Nauert further said that we understand that Pakistan has formally requested assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and adding that in all cases, we examine that closely from all angles of it, including Pakistan’s debt position, in evaluating any type of loan program.

While answering to a question, Nauert said that the secretary Pompeo had spoken about this a few months back and adding that Pakistan found itself in this situation is Chinese debt, and the fact that there is debt that governments have incurred that they maybe thought wouldn’t be so tough to bail themselves out of, but has become increasingly tough.

The State Department response on Pakistan’s IMF bailout request appeared to be in sync with the statement made by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

Earlier on Thursday, the IMF’s Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, has confirmed that Pakistan requested financial assistance from the IMF to help address the country’s economic challenges and the Fund would be sending its team to Islamabad in coming weeks to initiate discussions for possible package.

