Environment

Huge fire engulfs major part of Changa Manga forest

1 min ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A huge fire engulfed a major part of the Changa Manga forest on Wednesday.

It has become a habit on the party of Changa Manga Forest Administration’s incompetency that fire on any other day destroys a part of the jungle. Quoting sources, Wednesday’s fire was huge and it burnt down a major part of the forest destroying hundreds of trees.

The authorities are fearing that the fire may spread further due to strong wind. However, no fire bridge vehicle was seen on the spot to douse the fire.

According to the Forest Administration, rescue 1122 has been informed.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply