Huge protest in Pisa against sending weapons to Ukraine

ROME (TASS): Several hundred people gathered in Pisa to protest against the sending of weapons to Ukraine, in support of peace and against NATO. The event was held on Saturday in front of the building of the local airport named after Galileo Galilei at the initiative of the regional trade union organization.

The reason for convening the rally was the episode condemned by airport workers, when they revealed that under the guise of humanitarian cargo, boxes with weapons and ammunition were sent to Ukraine.

They refused to download them.

“First of all, we stand for peace, which cannot be achieved by sending weapons,” said representatives of the organizers.

In addition, the union pointed out that, according to all safety standards, such cargo cannot be sent from a civil airport.

“There is also a military airport nearby, but this simply could not have happened by mistake,” Cinzia Della Porta, a representative of the Tuscan branch of the airport workers’ union, which is part of Italy’s largest General Confederation of Labor, told a TASS correspondent. She also pointed out that so far no clarifications have been received from the leadership of the region, nor from representatives of the airport management company.

On the slogans of the protesters it was written:

“No war, no NATO”, “We will not be called up, Italy is out of war”, as well as “The European Union works for war, not for peace”, “Peace cannot be built on weapons”. Some of the protesters, representing the Communist Party, recalled that NATO weapons in history fell into the hands of the mafia.

At the end of February, the Italian authorities approved the transfer of “military assets, materials and equipment” to Ukraine, but their list was not officially announced.

According to the newspaper La Repubblica, anti-tank grenade launchers and machine guns are supplied from Italy.

