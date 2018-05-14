Huge traffic jam in Karachi leave citizen irritated

F.P.Report

KARACHI: On Monday evening long queues of vehicles were found on Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road as a result people were remained stuck for long hours.

According to the traffic police the traffic jam was because of snap checking of security forces as a result the traffic was jam for long hours.

People were stuck including ambulances on Dr Ziauddin Road. Commuters were left frustrated on the congested M.R Kyani Road, all the way from Government College of Commerce & Economics to the Shaheen Complex.

The awful traffic jam affected areas included Mereweather Tower, Arts Council Intersection, Akbar Road, Regal Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, University Road, and Teen Talwar.

A number of vehicles were reported to have stopped in the middle of the roads after heating up and running out of fuel.

The traffic police personnel were seen preventing further jams but were unable to provide alternate routes to the motorists.

Later, in the evening, the Karachi traffic police said that all the obstructions on the roads were cleared. All the major roads of the city will be clear for the traffic.

