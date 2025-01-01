Humaira Asghar’s death leaves entertainment industry ‘shocked and sad’

(Web Desk) : A wave of sorrow and shock has gripped Pakistan’s entertainment industry after actor and model Humaira Asghar Ali’s body found in her apartment in Defence Phase 6, Karachi.

Authorities found the body on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after her death, while executing an eviction notice at the residence.

The tragic discovery has prompted an outpouring of condolences and shock from fellow artists, actors, and fans across the country.

Taking to Instagram stories, Mawra Hocane wrote: “If you’re caught in spiralling thoughts… please reach out! I will understand, I will not judge. Nothing is more precious than this beautiful gift of life that Allah has given us”.

Actor Amar Khan termed the incident shocking as she wrote: “It’s the death of a society and an industry… Humaira is the face and story of so many artists who serve glamour under harsh lights, only to switch off one day… Don’t be too hard on yourself. Nothing is more important than your mental health and life”.

In a post, Adnan Siddiqui wrote: “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un! Deeply shocked and saddened. A young life cut short so suddenly”.

TV actor Hina Altaf said, “She lived alone and passed away alone”.

“And days went by before anyone even noticed. This isn’t just a loss, it’s a wake-up call,” she added.