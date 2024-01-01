Humaira calls out Firdous Jamal for remarks against showbiz women

(Web Desk) : Actress Humaira Bano has criticised Firdous Jamal for his ‘disrespectful’ comments.

Appearing on a podcast, Humaira called out Firdous for belittling actresses in the industry, particularly those who are in their 30s.

In a previous podcast appearance, Firdous had made headlines for age-shaming Mahira Khan.

Humaira was upset by his comments and didn’t hold back when discussing Firdous.

She said: “I felt angry and sad after hearing Firdous Jamal’s inappropriate remarks against the women who are working in the showbiz industry.

“I have worked with him in the past, but now I won’t work with him.

“Firdous Sahab, I am telling you, you are also a person with low character, just like you think the women in the industry are.

“Your sons are also part of this industry, and not only this, you have earned your bread and butter through this industry all your life, which you now abuse.”

Firdous’ previous comments about Mahira Khan and the “ideal age” for a film heroine sparked outrage.