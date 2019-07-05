Humam Ahmad upset Malaysian top seed to reach Borneo Junior Squash Open final

PESHAWAR (APP): Pakistan’s Humam Ahmad upset Malaysian top seeded Lau Chris in a thrilling five sets battle 3-2 and marched into the Under-15 category final of the Malaysian Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament on Friday.

Giving details about the performances of the Pakistan players Team Manager and Game Development Officer Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal informed APP on phone that besides Humam’s upsetting victory, Huzaifa Ibrahim in Under-15 category, Ashab Irfan and Waleed Khan of Paksitan in Under-17 semi-finals recorded victories and reached to the final.

“It is the hard work of the boys that both out players are the finalists in Under-15 and Under-17 categories despite players Australia, Malaysia, Qatar, India, USA, Thailand, Singapore are taking part. Humam upset the top seeded players of the Malaysia Lau Chris and Ashab Irfan of Pakistan recorded an upsetting defeating against top seeded Chan Greogry of Australia 3-0, 14-12, 11-7 and 11-8, Aamir Iqbal added.

Now Humam Ahmad will face Huzaifa Ibrahim, also from Pakistan, in the Under-15 category final and Waleem Khalil will clash against Ashab Irfan in all Pakistani affairs U-17 final on Saturday morning.

Humam Ahmad faced tough resistance against top seed of the tournament Lau Chris in the Under-15 semi-final and stretched to five sets battle with Humam won the first set by 11-8. After winning the first set, Humam lost the second and third set by 5-11, and 5-11 but he made a quick comeback and marched into victory in the fourth and fifth sets by 11-8 and 11-7.

Humam Ahmad, a silver medalist of the US Junior-2018 Squash Open Championship, aimed at to win the final. “I really enjoyed winning against Rohan Gondi of India, to whom I lost in the US Junior-2018,” Humam said. Besides defeating Lau Chris of Malaysia 3-2, he beat Ten xee Ziang of Malaysia 3-0, Pengiran Jemery of Malaysia 3-0, Saleem Yousaf of Qatar 3-0, James Nicholas of Australia 3-0 and Rohan Gandi Arya of India 3-1.

Another promising Pakistani player Huzaifa Ibrahim recorded victory against Shalini Mughes of Malaysia in the 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-6 and 11-4 in a one-sided affairs and setup his final showdown against Humam Ahmad in the final. In the Under-17 semi-finals Ashab Irfan and Waleed Khalil of Pakistan would clash each other in all Pakistani affairs final. Ashab Irfan defeated Vhan Greogry of Australia 3-0, the score was 14-12, 11-7 and 11-8 and Waleed Khalil beat Rajarathinam of Malaysia in the second semi-final by 3-1, the score was 4-11, 11-5, 11-7 and 11-7.