Human disaster and Yemeni groups

The Executive Director of the World Food Programme, David Beasley has said that the new data from the war-ravaged Yemen has indicative of the fact that the country is teetering on the edge of outright catastrophe because more than 17.4 million Yemenis are food insecure, with an additional 1.6 million are expected to fall into emergency levels of hunger in coming months. According to David Beasley, the level of hunger or famine will increase five-fold, from 31,000 now, to 161,000, by 31 December. Director World Food Programme was of the view that these harrowing figures confirm that global philanthropists are on a countdown to catastrophe in Yemen and are almost out of time to avoid it. The leader of the world forum stressed the need for immediate substantial funding to avert the looming mass starvation and famine in the war-hit country.

The awful political uprising in Yemen during 2011, was the beginning of Political and ethnic polarization and armed conflict in the country. Besides the death of over two million people, the years-long conflict had destroyed the basic infrastructure in the country, compelled millions to leave their homes, and rendered tens of thousands of innocent civilians including children deprived of food, malnutrition, and lack of availability of essential medicines. The decade-long war and destruction failed to satisfy the lust for power of the warring parties. The hostilities between warring groups intensified during recement weeks which led to a huge loss of lives and properties, while the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg recently concluded his weeklong visit to the region, during which he had in-depth discussions with Yemeni parties and regional stakeholders for resolution of the dispute. Presently, UNICEF needs $ 484.4 million to help start its programme to protect Yemeni children from starvation and death while World Food Programme needs another $ 1.97 billion for its work in Yemen. The whole world is worried and working to end the ongoing human disasters in Yemen, but the Yemeni government and Houthis militia are not ready to reduce the sufferings of their countrymen by bringing peace to their country.