Human rights and global rivalry

According to western media, the UN General Assembly has adopted a Western resolution to suspend Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council due to alleged gross human rights violations by the Russian Federation in Ukraine during a special session on Ukraine on Thursday. While responding to the move, Russian Deputy Representative to the UN, Gennady Kuzmin said that the resolution has nothing to do with the situation in the field of human rights, but it was an attempt by the United States to maintain its dominant position and total control, to continue the line on human rights colonialism in international relations.

The US-Russia rivalry has reached all nooks and corners of the world, but the United Nations and its subsidiary organizations had become the main playfield for both adversaries in recent months. The Russian Federation did not let the western allies pass any decisive resolution against Russia in connection with the Ukrainian issue at the UN Security Council by using veto power, hence the western allies brought this rivalry to other avenues including the UN General Assembly, UN Human Rights Council, and the IAEA to malign Russian Federation on various accounts ranging from human rights to nuclear proliferation and alleged use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. While the Russians had exposed the issue of US-funded bio laboratories in Ukraine, Georgia, and other parts of the world to take advantage of America’s weakness in that arena.

Although the 47 members UN Human Rights Council has no significant role in the promotion of human rights globally because of its lax architecture and non-binding operation. Hence, the forum is a source for the promotion of the political interests of global powers in various parts of the world, including conflict zones and disputed territories. According to experts, the mutual enmity of the great powers has fully exposed the inherited defects and biased mechanism of the United Nations, which failed to prosecute the powerful nations for their grave violations of universal declarations but become a tool for terrorization of third world countries in the name of social liberties.