Human rights and rule of influential

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet has told the media that she will not seek another four-year term after the completion of her period in office, as she had been criticized by the western nations over her response to China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang. She was targeted by the United States and its allies for allegedly not doing enough to raise concerns about rights abuses in Xinjiang during her meeting with President Xi and other top officials in Beijing last month. According to Bachelet, her trip was not an investigation, however, she had raised concerns about arbitrary detention and patterns of abuse against Uyghurs while the report on human rights situation in China would be ready in the coming months.

The former Chilean President and outspoken human rights Chief, Michelle Bachelet has completed her four years term and ready to quit the office by August 30. Bachelet had worked extensively for protection of human rights across the world particularly her office had raised the issues of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Israeli atrocities in Palestine while she raised the issue of human rights violations and war crimes being committed by the Russian troops days after Russia invaded Ukraine and sent a high-level Commission of Inquiry to probe these incidents in Ukraine.

In fact, the United States and the west were hoping a harsh stance from Bachelet during her interaction with Chinese leadership, whereas she not only considered Chinese security concerns, country’s specific environment and terrorism related issues in Xinjiang but also demanded an ease in western sanctions against North Korea to roll out a vaccination drive to reduce the chances of outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic there. The west did not view Bachelet’s legacy in a positive sense and launched a campaign against her in the media .

Apparently, western nations have adopted a hybrid Doctrine against their foes and blatantly using global forums, and attempting to attack their leadership to influence their work. Although, this strategy may be helpful in achieving their objectives but it would be disastrous for the world body.