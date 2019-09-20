Human rights situation in IOK central issue of focus at HRC: Dr Faisal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that Pakistan will exercise all options available to ensure that the Human Rights Council (HRC) actions meaningfully impact the ground situation in India-occupied Kashmir.

Dr Faisal tweeted on Friday, “Human rights situation in the IOJ&K has become the central issue of focus at the Human Rights Council”.

He said Pakistan has initiated “a number of processes to keep a sustained focus on IOJ&K.”

Earlier, on Sept 18, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistanis stood firm with their Kashmiri brethren.

Addressing the National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said, “The world can turn its face from Kashmir but Pakistan will never.”