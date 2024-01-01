Human Rights Watch: Ban on girls’s education in Afghanistan enters 4th year

KABUL (Khaama press): Human Rights Watch reports that the ban on education for Afghan girls has entered its fourth year, yet the international community has not taken meaningful action to lift this restriction.

On Thursday, September 19, Human Rights Watch noted in a post on X/Twitter that the ban has drawn significant global attention this week as it marks its fourth anniversary.

The organization states that the ban on girls’ education is a systematic and misogynistic attack by the Taliban on women’s rights, entrenching gender inequality in Afghanistan’s education system.

Human Rights Watch describes the prohibition of education for girls above the sixth grade as a systematic attack that institutionalizes gender inequality in Afghanistan’s educational framework.

The organization emphasizes that this ban negatively impacts all areas of Afghan life, leading to severe social, developmental, and economic consequences for the country.

It further warns that Afghanistan will face a serious shortage of female doctors, nurses, teachers, and professionals as a result of this action.

Human Rights Watch stresses that the ban undermines women’s roles in Afghanistan society, creating an unequal and impoverished community devoid of female participation.

The organization calls on the Taliban to immediately end the ban on girls’ education and provide quality education for all. It insists that the international community must pressure the Taliban to fulfill its commitments and swiftly revoke the ban.

The ongoing restriction on girls’ education represents a grave violation of human rights and hinders Afghanistan’s progress. Urgent action is needed from the global community to restore educational opportunities for Afghan girls and support their fundamental rights.