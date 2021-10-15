Human trafficking, an inhumane crime

The US Department of State has announced two rewards for information regarding a Pakistani national and human smuggler Abid Ali Khan. The first reward of $1 million has been offered for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Ali Khan, while a second $1 million reward was offered for information leading to the financial disruption of Ali Khan’s human smuggling network. According to reports, Smuggler Ali Khan allegedly operates a Pakistan-based smuggling network that facilitates the travel of undocumented individuals into the United States from the Middle East and Southwest Asia in exchange for payment. According to details, Ali Khan allegedly provides false documents for foreign nationals to use for travel in addition to arrange international travel of undocumented individuals from Pakistan through multiple countries. According to reports, on April 7, 2021, the US Department of Justice unsealed a federal indictment filed in the Eastern District of Virginia charging Ali Khan with conspiracy to encourage and induce an alien to unlawfully enter the United States and bringing an alien to the United States. Whereas US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Ali Khan and his transnational criminal organization pursuant to Executive Order 13581 under the Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP) on the same date.

Human trafficking is an inhumane act which is flourishing across the globe despite of enormous development in information technology, communication, social media and close cooperation of LEAs at international level. According to reports, organized human trafficking networks are operating under the garb of recruiting and travelling agencies in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other parts of the world. According to information, human traffickers smuggle hundreds of Afghan and Pakistan to United States, Canada, and other western countries through South and Central America and further move them on foot through difficult terrains to their destination. Interestingly, there are large numbers of individuals who volunteering smuggled themselves through human trafficking networks of third world countries in bid to reach America. After reaching destinations, such illegal immigrants registered themselves as refugees, asylum seekers or victims of ethnic or religious cleansing in their native countries. In fact, there is a dire need of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the US to eliminate this evil in their countries.