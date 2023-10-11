Humanitarian corridor & safe passage for Gaza important: Kirby

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: United States National Security Spokesperson, John Kirby said that the United States is in active discussion to create humanitarian corridor and safe passage for aid agencies to enter Gaza where Israeli bombardment continues since last four days after Hamas launched its surprise attack against Israel. “Civilians are not to be blamed” Kirby added.

John Kirby acknowledged that 17 Americans are being held hostage by Hamas whereas 22 Americans have been confirmed dead so far. But he added that this number could go up or down.

John Kirby on behalf of America gave a clear message that the United States stands firm with Israel and that the US is ready to provide every support needed by Israel. Kirby also informed that the US naval presence has been increased in the region, Israel’s iron dome capacity will be increased and that the U.S. message is clear that no hostility against Israel will be tolerated.

When asked about Israel conducting ground operations in Gaza, John Kirby said that he will let the Israeli’s talk about this issue. Regarding recovery of the hostages, John Kirby said that active discussions are underway and that Qatar along with some other countries are leading these discussions.

Regarding rising anti semitism and fear of Jewish community being attacked in in the United States, John Kirby said that “we share their fear and we will try our best to reduce those fears.”